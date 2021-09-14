Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obits

Obituary for Lee Wiley

ByCraig Hall

Sep 14, 2021
Wiley

HODGEN – Lee Edward Wiley, 83, of Hodgen was born Feb. 17, 1938 in Wilburton to Henry and Cora (Ellis) Wiley, and passed away Sept. 11, 2021 in Hodgen.

Memorial services are 2 p.m., Saturday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

Lee was a retired truck driver and worked in bridge construction. He was a longtime resident of Luther and recently moved back to the area where he grew up. Lee enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a veteran, where he served his country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by two sons Larry Wiley and companion Richard Jackson of Oklahoma City, and Leslie Wiley of Edmond; two step-sons Robert Purselley of Oklahoma, and Melvin Purselley and wife Jimmie Sue of Oklahoma City; two sisters Christine D’Arrigo and husband Tony of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Phyllis Sanders of Waldron, Arkansas; three brothers Vester Wiley and wife Minnie of Fanshawe,Donald Wiley and wife Margaret of Beatty, Nevada, and Duane Wiley and wife Donna of the Hontubby Community; his special cat, Miss Kitty; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved relatives, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Wilson; second wife, Pat Purselley; third wife, Judy Ann Wiley; two brothers Fred and James Wiley; and two sisters Wanda Vitug and Montez Wiley.

To sign Lee’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

 

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Obits

Obituary for Laura McDaniel

Sep 14, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Poteau

Services set for Mary Brasher

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall
Obits Wister

Obituary for Billy Dolph II

Sep 13, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Obits

Obituary for Lee Wiley

Sep 14, 2021 Craig Hall
Howe News

Howe Board approves financial statement

Sep 14, 2021 Craig Hall
News Poteau

Poteau board approves bid

Sep 14, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener News

Board hires tutors, part-time assistants

Sep 14, 2021 Craig Hall