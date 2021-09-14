Obituary for Lee Wiley

HODGEN – Lee Edward Wiley, 83, of Hodgen was born Feb. 17, 1938 in Wilburton to Henry and Cora (Ellis) Wiley, and passed away Sept. 11, 2021 in Hodgen.

Memorial services are 2 p.m., Saturday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

Lee was a retired truck driver and worked in bridge construction. He was a longtime resident of Luther and recently moved back to the area where he grew up. Lee enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a veteran, where he served his country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by two sons Larry Wiley and companion Richard Jackson of Oklahoma City, and Leslie Wiley of Edmond; two step-sons Robert Purselley of Oklahoma, and Melvin Purselley and wife Jimmie Sue of Oklahoma City; two sisters Christine D’Arrigo and husband Tony of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Phyllis Sanders of Waldron, Arkansas; three brothers Vester Wiley and wife Minnie of Fanshawe,Donald Wiley and wife Margaret of Beatty, Nevada, and Duane Wiley and wife Donna of the Hontubby Community; his special cat, Miss Kitty; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved relatives, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Wilson; second wife, Pat Purselley; third wife, Judy Ann Wiley; two brothers Fred and James Wiley; and two sisters Wanda Vitug and Montez Wiley.

