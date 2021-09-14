Obituary for Laura McDaniel

Laura Gail McDaniel, 68, of Wewoka, formerly of Heavener, was born Aug. 26, 1953 in Fresno, California to Billy and Naomi (Davis) McDaniel and passed away Sep. 6, 2021 in Tulsa.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Laura was a retired assembly line worker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Laura will be missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She is survived by two daughters Amber Thompson of Oakdale, California and Crystal Taylor of Wewoka; one son, Scott Faria, of Wewoka; 13 grandchildren Paris Thompson, Brenden Thomson, Sophia Thompson, Jett Thompson, Janie Faria, David Leo Faria, Summer Jones, Cameron Jones, Autum Jones, Kyah Taylor, Collin Taylor, Gracie Taylor and Tori Taylor; and one great-grandchild, Easton Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Naomi McDaniel.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

