Obituary for Judy Harrison

Judy Harrison, 74, of Heavener was born on Dec. 22, 1946 in Hensley, Arkansas to Pete and Gladys Woodard and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 21, 2021 in Tulsa.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Heavener First Baptist Church, with Brother Brock Hardin and Brother Sam Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Judy was a graduate of Sheridan High School and a member of Heavener First Baptist Church. Judy was a homemaker and ran a day care from her home where she cared for a multitude of kids throughout her life. Judy devoted her life to being a good Christian and great role model for the kids she cared for. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, amazing cook, and a devoted Arkansas Razorback fan.

She is survived by one son Robert Harrison and wife Carla of Tulsa; two stepsons

Mitchell Harrison of Malvern, Arkansas and Robert Alan Harrison of Rover, Arkansas; one sister Sandra Joyce Dodd of Sheridan; three grandchildren Sebastian Rozzell of Tulsa, Tiffany Tyler of Rover, Arkansas and Dillon Harrison of Rover, Arkansas; four nieces:

Sherry Potts of Hensley, Arkansas, Lisa Dodd of Hensley, Arkansas, Donna Lomon (Dean) of Spiro and Peggy Hayes (Cecil) of Huntington, Arkansas; two nephews Tony Woodard (Donna) of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Alan Froman of Hensley, Arkansas; and a countless number of friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, EE “Pete” and Gladys Woodard; her husband, Robert; one brother, Ray Woodard; and two sisters, Susie Gottfried and Mary Froman.

Pallbearers are Sebastian Rozzell, Travis Kincaid, Dusty Alexander, Jared Muse, Aaron Alexander, Chris Davenport and Rommie Jackson

Viewing is from noon to 8 p.m., Monday and 8:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday.

The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

