Obituary for Joe Renfro

Joe Thaxton Renfro, 85, of Poteau, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Poteau. Joe was born Sept. 26, 1935 in Huntington, Texas to Isaac Perry and Opal Valree (Trimble) Renfro. Joe was a member of the Poteau First United Methodist Church, a Gideon, 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was a rancher, a salesman, and managed the employment office. He loved his family, church, the Gideons, working and helping people.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Poteau with Jim Perkin officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 61 years, Martha Jane (Durham); children, Jamie and John Shaddon of Clinton, Susan and Leo Olivarez of Claremore, and Tim and Kim Renfro of Pocola; grandchildren Lori and Garrett Scott of Oklahoma City, Blake Shaddon of Clinton, Joel Olivarez of Claremore, Nicole, Ryder and Rindi Renfro of Pocola; great grandchild, Addison Scott, of Oklahoma City; brother Isaac Perry Renfro Jr, and wife Carolyn; niece and nephew Amy Mullins, and Mark and Melissa Sauter; sister-in-law, Sheila and Jim Bolton; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Kathrine Renfro Jordan and brother, Billy Renfro.

Visitation is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to Joe’s dedication and love for the Gideon Bible Program, please call the funeral home and donate Gideon Bibles, or make donations to the charity of your choice.

