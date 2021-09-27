Obituary for Jerry Qualls

POTEAU – Jerry Edward Qualls, 81, of Poteau, passed away Sept. 12, 2021 at his home, and was born May 23, 1940 in Poteau to Morris and Ruby (Mills) Qualls.

Services were Sept. 16, 2021 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau.

He was a construction manager for Alltel Telephone Company. Jerry was raised in the Nazarene Church of Poteau, and was a life member of the NCHA.

Jerry enjoyed farm life, hunting, fishing and the sport of cutting horses. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Doc & Beulah Qualls.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Qualls; daughters Christi Diane Qualls Ray and husband, Brian Ray; son Greg Edward Qualls and wife Leeann Qualls; bonus son, Scott Bradshaw; sisters Sherry Knight and Judy Nash; grandchildren Maxwell Ray and wife Danielle, Marlee Ray, Mitchel Gifford, Callie Qualls, Shelby Billy and husband Stephen, Austin Wagner and Brennan Barclay; great grandchildren Preslee, Declan, Lilly; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Honorary pallbearers were Scott Bradshaw, Eli French, Bob Free, Buddy French, Jerry Hale, Carl Whitlock, Cletus Hall and Cody Covey.

Youu may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.