Obituary for Janet Edwards

MUSKOGEE – Janet Lynn Edwards, 64, of Muskogee was born April 19, 1957 in Santa Maria, California to Virgil Franklin and Earlene June (Morton) Edwards and passed away Nov. 3, 2021 in Fort Gibson.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Janet was raised on five acres in Santa Maria, California, near a pepper dehydrator and concrete plant. She spent her early days happy, looking for small bottles of soda to trade for a nickel that she would use to buy candy. Whether it was red peppers or strawberries out of the farmers’ field, Janet enjoyed a good food fight. Janet and her best friend, Cathay Vose, enjoyed being in Brownies together. One of Janet’s chores included turning the cream to butter by placing the cream in a jar and shaking for 30 minutes.

Janet went to elementary school at Tunnell School and high school at Santa Maria High School. She graduated from Delta High. With both parents being ordained ministers, Janet grew up going to church and singing in the choir. Janet was also known by other names: Nana and Momma Jay.

Janet was a grandmother who was like a mother figure to neighborhood kids. She used to tie- dye tapestries, do puzzles, play dominoes and spades. Whether it was cooking skills, life skills, or food for thought, Janet believed in passing knowledge onto the younger generations. She often said that storms aren’t always to destroy your path but to clear it. You could come to her with no judgment about anything in the world. She wasn’t shy to point out how situations could improve and she was always quick to offer friendly advice. She would tell her grandkids what was needed to hear, instead of what they wanted to hear because she wanted them to be independent.

Janet would go out of her way to help others no matter the cost. Her door was always open to her kids, whether they were blood or not, there was no difference in her eyes.

Janet enjoyed being independent and didn’t like asking for help. She was a hard worker for years. She held two jobs at Subway and Wendy’s. Janet loved many things! She loved homemade foods and had a passion for baking breads. She loved pit bulls because of how misunderstood they were as a breed. She loved jazz music and oldies, which resulted in many late night jams just listening to music. Janet was allergic to most metals, but had a love for sterling silver. She also had an eye for the beauty of God’s creation in nature, flowers and such.

Janet is a woman who is loved by many and missed by all.

She is survived by a daughter Amber Pisa and husband Shane; a son Timothy Edwards and wife Miranda of Okay; one sister, Mitzy Gail Edwards, of Muskogee; two brothers David Keith Edwards and wife Sheryl of Santa Maria, California and Larry Dwayne Edwards of Santa Maria; seven grandchildren Brandy, Timothy, Samantha, Nancy, Erika, Mary Jane and Michael;two great-grandchildren Aureilla and Zenkara; nieces and nephews Lucas Edwards, Tiffany Edwards, Lacey Chumney and Levi Chumney; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Earlene Edwards; and two brothers B.G. Scantling and Johnny Rae Edwards.

Viewing is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

