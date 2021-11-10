Obituary for James Dehart

James David Dehart, 80, of Heavener was born March 19, 1941 in the Forrester community in Heavener, to Joe and Allie (White) Dehart and passed away Nov. 8, 2021 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2:30 p.m., Friday at the Heavener First Assembly of God Church with Bro. Ray Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

James was a life-long resident of Heavener and a member of the Heavener First Assembly of God Church. He was a retired correctional officer for Jim Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hodgen. James enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Benson) Dehart, of the home; one daughter Yvonne Misener and husband DJ of Heavener; one son Mark Dehart and wife Toska of Panama; eight grandchildren Cheyenne Priebe and husband Will, Michael Scott and wife Kellie, Isaac Dehart, Raegan Misener, Victoria Misener, Ethan Misener, Hailey Misener and Jayda Wilson; four great-grandchildren Emery Fry, Ayden Fry, Abigail Scott and Karson Scott; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers Joe Dehart, Wayne Dehart and Arnold Dehart.

Pallbearers are Mark Dehart, DJ Misener, Isaac Dehart, Michael Scott, Will Priebe, Ethan Misener and Brett Fry.

Honorary pallbearer is Steve Hevener

Viewing is 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday; 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. until noon, Friday.

To sign Mr. Dehart’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.