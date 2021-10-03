Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obituary for Jacob Cowan

ByCraig Hall

Oct 3, 2021
Cowan

Jacob Matthew Cowan, 24, of Heavener was born April 28, 1997 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Scott and Pamela (Settlemire) Cowan and passed away Sept. 30, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, with Denton Mead officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jacob was a 2015 graduate of Heavener High School and a cook at Chili’s. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his dogs and cats.  Jacob also enjoyed playing video games.

He is survived by his parents Scott and Pamela Cowan of Heavener; one sister, Casey Cowan, of Heavener; paternal grandparents Debbie and Darrell Roberts of Hodgen; maternal grandfather,

James Settlemire, of Heavener; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other loved ones and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda Settlemire; and paternal grandfather, Jimmy Cowan.

Viewing is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8;30 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The family will have visitation with friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Jacob’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

 

