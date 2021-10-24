Obituary for Hurshel Naylor

Hurshel “Churn” Naylor, 83. of Heavener was born May 3, 1938 to Buster and Dulca (Haynes) Naylor in the Conser community and passed away Oct. 22, 2021 in Poteau.

Funeral services are 10:00 a.m., Monday at the Church of God Seventh Day in Wister, with Lamar Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Conser Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Churn was a longtime resident of the area, attended the Church of God Seventh Day in Wister, and retired from the Kansas City Southern Railroad, where he worked in the maintenance department. Churn was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, He also loved spending time with his family and friends and loafing. He will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew him.

Surviving family members are three daughters Viola Capell and husband Gary of Poteau, Tina Kennerson of Wister and Linda Baker and husband Rich of Heavener; one son Ronnie Naylor and wife Tracy of Seguin, Texas; one sister, Carolyn Naylor of Heavener; four brothers Roger Naylor of Heavener, Bob Naylor of Heavener, Jimmy “Chigger” Naylor of Heavener and Clyde Naylor of Heavener; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Juanita McAlester; two brothers Duain Naylor and Burton Naylor; and one grandson, Kenneth Gann.

Pallbearers are his grandsons.

Viewing is 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday with family visiting with friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

