Obituary for Helen Caughern

Helen Joyce Caughern, 91 of Hodgen, was born Dec. 27, 1929 in Heavener to John Turner and Helen (Williams) Turner and passed away Nov. 2, 2021 in Hodgen.

Funeral services are 10 a.m., Friday at the Hodgen First Baptist Church with Reverend Clay Caughern and Reverend Charles Caughern officiating. Burial will follow in Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Helen was a life-long resident of the area and a member of the Hodgen First Baptist Church for over 70 years. She married Bill on August 16, 1950. Helen was a devoted homemaker, raising seven children. She selflessly served her family. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. Helen raised her family to know and love the Lord. She was a prayer warrior and always encouraged her family to share the good news of the gospel, stressing the importance of passing it down to each generation. Helen always gave of herself to others, making each person feel special and loved. She was known as “grandma” to all the kids in the community. Helen will be missed by all whom knew and loved her. Her children arise up, and call her blessed for she was a faithful example of a virtuous woman.

She is survived by two daughters Judy Phipps and husband Clinton of Hodgen and Linda Earven and husband Frank of Hodgen; four sons Dwain Caughern and wife Lisa of Hodgen, Jeff Caughern and wife Denise of Greenbrier, Arkansas; Ray Caughern and wife Tammy of Howe and Dave Barnhart, Sr. of Wewoka; one sister-in-law, Elka Leggott, of Hodgen; one brother-in-law, Charles Caughern, of Hodgen; 24 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Caughern; one daughter, Marie Barnhart; one son, Billy Caughern; and two great-granddaughters, Lila Jayne-Ruth Long and Hope Nicole McAffee.

Pallbearers are Dwain Caughern, Jr., Kit Caughern, Dustin Caughern, Dave Barnhart, Jr., Dylon Barnhart and Tres Phipps.

Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Crouch, Dustin Long, Brandon Carlton, Lance McAffee, Austin Pennington, Colten Byers, Barry Hester and Loyd Sumpter.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To sign Helen’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.