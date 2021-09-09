Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Obituary for Harley Lloyd

ByCraig Hall

Sep 9, 2021
Harley

Harley Josephine Lloyd, 15, of Hodgen, passed away Tuesday in Tulsa, and was born Nov. 8, 2005 in Poteau to James Lawrance and Ginger Delaine (Green) Lloyd.

Harley was a beautiful girl who brought out the best in everyone, making everyone smile and laugh.  She loved to sing, draw, dance, go on adventures. She loved to be a cowgirl but hated spiders, loved riding four wheelers and mudding.

A Celebration of Harley’s Life is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Heavener’s Rodeo Arena.

Survivors include her mother and stepdad, Ginger Green and Chris Rice; her father, James Lloyd; stepdad, Tim Skinner;  sisters Emily Gwin, Addison Strickland, Hattie Lloyd, and Alexis McMormack; brother Hayden Lloyd; Nannys and Papas Judy Lloyd, Utah Lloyd Jr., Clinton Green, Doreen Cotter and Anthony Cotter; great grandma and grandpa Mary and Mack Putman; aunts and uncles, Jerri and Josh Hildebrant, Patricia and Anthony Bush, Linda and Lester Stepp and Robin Longhat; great aunts and uncles, Kathy and Eddie Green, Carolyn McAlester, Johnny and Reba Putman; cousins Desi, Summer, Hunter, Greenlee, Shooter, June, Tristan, Rowdy and Grayson; nieces and nephew Hayven, Hattie, Haisley and, Brooks; so many other relatives, loved ones and friends, too numerous to mention, you all know who you are.

She was preceded in death by her best friend, Hailey Yandell; maternal great grandparents, H.G. and Linda Green; cousin, Verina Green; great grandparents, Howard and Sally Walls; and Axel Stone.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

 

