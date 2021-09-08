Obituary for Hailey Yandell

Hailey Diane Yandell, 17, of LeFlore was born June 11, 2004 in Talihina to Jacky Daniel and Joni Lee (Mills) Yandell and passed away Sept. 6, 2021 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Bro. Ken Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Hailey loved the outdoors, being with family and friends, and loved her siblings. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Hailey will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her parents Jacky and Joni Yandell of LeFlore; three sisters Tori Mills of the home, Carley Yandell and Gracelynn Yandell; two brothers Michael Johnson and Gunner Yandell; maternal grandfather, Steve Mills, of Wilburton; paternal grandparents Kim Yandell of Summerfield, and Papa Randy and Nanna Peggy Ashley of Weatherford; numerous other loved ones, several cousins, and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Martine Mills.

Pallbearers are Joe Braziel, Cordell Morrison, Tyler Ferguson, Donovan Mills, Ray Green and Robert Mills. Honorary pallbearers are J.D. Yandell, Michael Johnson, Randy Ashley, Steve Mills, Bradley Mills, Derek Heady and David Mills

Viewing is from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The family will have visitation with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.