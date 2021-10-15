Obituary for Donald Allison

Donald Gordon Allison, 81, of the Reichert community was born Nov. 14, 1939 in Heavener to Estle Virgil and Pluma Vera (Fortner) Allison. He went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 14, 2021 in Talihina.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Benny Marrow officiating. Interment will follow in Reichert Cemetery with military honor rights from the Poteau DAV Chapter #63 under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener..

Donald was a long-time resident of the area. He was a veteran, serving 27 years in the United States Navy. He went back to school at Carl Albert Junior College in Poteau and got his associate’s degree; then continuing his education in Durant to complete his bachelor’s degree in electronic’s management. Donald worked in electronics, later transferring to supervisor in shipping and receiving at Wortz-Bremner Cracker Company. He was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church. He volunteered on the Summerfield Water Distribution Board, Poteau PVIA Board, and Reichert Cemetery Board. Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother uncle, and friend. He will be missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Allison, of the home; one daughter Sandra Kay Gifford and husband Victor of Newalla; two sons Donald Gordon Allison, Jr. and wife Melissa of Bridgeton, New Jersey, and Estle Lee Allison and wife Lori of Combs, Arkansas; one sister Sharon Kay Simmons and husband Jimmy of Poteau; five grandchildren Ashley and husband Wesley Meeks, Dallas Allison, Hunter Allison, Logan Allison and Ramsey Allison; one great-grandchild, Ryker Swain; two nieces and two nephews; and numerous other loved ones and a host of friends

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Cledith Allison; one brother, Marvin Larry Allison; and one nephew, Larry Allison.

Pallbearers are his family.

Viewing is noon until 8 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday with family visiting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m.; and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To sign Donald’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.