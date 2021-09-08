Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Heavener Obits

Obituary for Charles Hamner

Sep 8, 2021
Hamner

Charles Edward Hamner, 85, of Heavener was born Jan. 10, 1936 in LeFlore to Cleve and Ruth (Milligan) Hamner. He went home to be with the Lord Sept. 4, 2021 in Heavener.

Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Steve Hamner officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Charles was a longtime resident of the area and a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church. He was a logger. Charles loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his dogs. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Charles will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends.

Surviving family menbers are his wife, Linda Hamner, of the home; one daughter, Kelly Graham, of the Haw Creek community; two sons Rick Hamner of the Haw Creek community and Steve Hamner of the Haw Creek community; three sisters Martha Naylor of Heavener, Patricia Ollar of Heavener and Carol Clinton of Wister; two brothers Dennis “Cub” Hamner of Heavener and Cork Hamner of Heavener; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of many friends

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Aline Luman and Mary Sue Nobles; and three brothers J.C. Hamner, Bob Hamner and John Hamner.

To sign Charles’ online guestbook, please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

 

