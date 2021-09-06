Obituary for Bob Renfrow

Bobby Sparks “Bob” Renfrow, 90, of Heavener, OK passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at his home. Bob was born July 15, 1931 in Marlow to Leonard and Myrtle (Sparks) Renfrow.

He worked for 32 years in sales for Tom’s Foods. Bob was a veteran of the US Army. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Sam Walden officiating. Interment will be at Heavener Memorial Park in Heavener.

Survivors include his daughter Janice Martin and husband Tod Martin; three grandchildren Mary Branscum, Curtis Martin and Kenzie Martin; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Natha Lee; his parents; an infant child; and two brothers.

Pallbearers are Jonas Branscum, Curtis Martin, Mark Caudell, Clay Caudell, Dustin Gibson and Michael Black.

