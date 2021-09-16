Obituary for Billy Ray Hutchins

HOWE – Billy Ray Hutchins, 83, of Howe was born Jan. 30, 1938 to Virgil and Viola (Barnes) Hutchins in Tahlequah, and passed away Sept. 14, 2021 in Howe.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Billy was a longtime resident of the area and a retired welder. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, especially deer hunting and camping with the McGee family. Billy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather. Billy will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hutchins, of Howe; two daughters Lori Hutchins of Howe, and Amy Hollen and husband Bryan of Heavener; two sons Dale Hutchins of Howe, and Jerry Hutchins and wife Brandy of Poteau; two sisters Anna Long and husband Norman of Kellyville, and Donna Peterson of Kellyville; three brothers Virgil Hutchins, Jr. and wife Jackie of Kellyville, Vernon Hutchins and wife Debbie of Kellyville, and David Hutchins of Kellyville;

15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jessie Bell and Barbara Guinn; one brother, Loyd Hutchins; and two grandsons, Russell Hutchins and Kaelin Magness.

