Obituary for Billy Dolph II

WISTER – Graveside services for Billy Wayne Dolph, II of Wister are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ellis Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Evans &Miller Funeral Home.

He was born July 20, 1961 in Poteau to Billy Wayne and Ellen (Manifold) Dolph, and passed away Sept. 12, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Billy is survived by his brother, Tommy Ray Dolph, of Wister; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.

Pallbearers are Kevin Morris, Willie Carshall, Maury Ford, Jason Hamilton, Rocky Makovy and Rocky Crane.