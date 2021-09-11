Obituary for Bill Caughern

Billy “Bill” Donald Caughern, 50, of Heavener was born Dec. 1, 1970 in Poteau to Billy Dwain and Helen Joyce (Turner) Caughern and passed away Sept. 9, 2021 in Heavener.

Bill was a 1989 graduate of Heavener High School and a Sergeant Correctional Officer at the Jim Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hodgen. He was a member of Hodgen First Baptist Church. Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and collecting guns. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Bill will be dearly missed by all whom loved and knew him.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday at the Hodgen First Baptist Church with his son, Clay Caughern officiating. Burial will follow in Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Surviving family members are his mother, Helen Caughern of Hodgen; one daughter, Katy Jo Caughern, of the home; one son, Clay Caughern and wife Mallory of Poteau; two sisters Judy Phipps and husband Clinton of Hodgen, and Linda Earven and husband Frank of Hodgen; three brothers Dwain Caughern and wife Lisa of Heavener, Jeff Caughern and wife Denise of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Ray Caughern and wife Tammy of Howe; one brother-in-law, David Barnhart of Wewoka; his companion, Sherryl May, of Wister; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Dwain Caughern; and one sister, Marie Barnhart.

Pallbearers are Dwain Caughern, Jr., Kit Caughern, Dustin Caughern, Tres Phipps, Dylon Barnhart and Dave Barnhart. Honorary pallbearers are Dwain Caughern, Jeff Caughern, Ray Caughern, Clinton Phipps and Frank Earven.

Viewing is from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

