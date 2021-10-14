Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

No major damage after likely twisters hit OKC area

Oct 14, 2021
Restoration crews begin repair and clean up to a home that suffered storm damage caused by a suspected tornado that hit in the early morning hours in Mustang, Okla., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Two likely tornadoes touched down in the Oklahoma City area Wednesday in addition to two other suspected twisters in western Oklahoma as severe storms hit the state, according to the National Weather Service. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two likely tornadoes touched down in the Oklahoma City area Wednesday in addition to two other suspected twisters in western Oklahoma as severe storms hit the state, according to the National Weather Service.

There are no reports of injuries or severe damage from the suspected tornadoes near Mustang on the southwest side of Oklahoma City and in Oklahoma City, said meteorologist Doug Speheger.

The strengths of the tornadoes have not yet been determined but they did not appear to be severe, pending investigations that were underway Wednesday afternoon.

“Right now we haven’t seen anything to make us think any were greater than EF0 or EF1, but assessments will continue” Wednesday, Speheger said.

EFO tornadoes have winds of 40-72 mph (64-116 kph) and EF1 tornadoes have winds of 73-112 mph (117-180 kph).

In addition to the Oklahoma City area, suspected tornadoes touched down near Frederick and Clinton, where buildings were reported damage at Clinton Regional Airport, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

