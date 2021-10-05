Nation’s Best acquires Ron’s Lumber & Home Center





Nation’s Best has acquired Ron’s Lumber & Home Center in Howe.

“With these latest additions to our family of home improvement businesses, we’re expanding our ability to bring exceptional products and service to even more customers,” said Chris Miller, president & CEO of Nation’s Best. “Ron’s Lumber, with its large home center, and unique niche category offerings, along with a full-line lumberyard, is central to our access to markets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. In addition, Gilmer Lumber has been a trusted pro builder resource for nearly 100 years and complements our growing presence in the North Texas market. We are pleased to partner with the Blake and Williams families to continue our growth in these existing markets and communities we already share. These partnerships align perfectly with our strategic vision of ‘honoring the past, while energized for the future’”.

“After leading the company since 2017—a business my parents started in 1994—I’m excited to see it continue with Nation’s Best,” said Matt Blake, owner of Ron’s Lumber & Home Center. “With their focus on operational best practices, customer engagement and driving growth, I’m confident our team will benefit from Nation’s Best’s commitment to career development while we continue to serve our valued community.”

As part of Nation’s Best’s acquisition strategy, both locations will plan to maintain operations under their existing names with their management teams overseeing company operations alongside Nation’s Best, which will provide the strategic and financial support necessary to achieve optimal growth and profitability.

Nation’s Best is a member-owner of Do it Best Corp., the only U.S.-based hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry.

