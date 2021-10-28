More rain, wind expected Thursday

Look for cooler temperatures again Thursday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and another chance of rain.

A wind advisory is in effect for the area.

The high is forecast is for a high of 52 degrees, with a low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 65 with a low of 56. An additional .56 degrees of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 4.96 inches. Average rainfall for October is 4.80 inches.

Average temperatures for Oct. 26, are a high of 70, and a low of 41.

Records for the date were a high of 83 in 1984. The record low was 26 in 1976.

On Oct. 28, 2021, the high was 52 and the low was 42.

