Local fishing report 11-10-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 10, 2021
Wister: November 5. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

