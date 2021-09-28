Lions Club carnival returns Saturday





Heavener’s biggest event returns after a one-year absence due to coronavirus Saturday as the Heavener Lions Club carnival will be held in downtown Heavener from 6 to 9 p.m.

To help make the carnival a success, the Lions are asking for cakes to be donated and taken to the First National Bank either Friday or Saturday.

The queen contest will wrap up at 9 p.m. on a stage in front of the Lamplight Theater at 9 p.m. with the queen crowned.

In addition, there will be bingo, a cakewalk, food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and more, along with the events plus socializing with old friends and bounce arounds.

This year, a new event has been added as a cornhole tournament will be held, also starting at 6 p.m. No partner is needed as there will be six rounds of round robin switchholio with a random partner every game.

Cost is $15 per person. Cash payouts will be awarded for first and second place.

To put on a event this big, additional volunteers are needed. If you can help, contact Sam Stacy at (918) 653-3200.

You can purchase an armband and play bingo all night.

The carnival is the major fundraiser for the Club and helps the Lions to purchase glasses and provide coats for local school children.

