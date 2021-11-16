Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News

Legislature convenes redistricting special session

ByCraig Hall

Nov 16, 2021
People protesting vaccine mandates gather while the Oklahoma Legislature meets for a special session for redistricting Monday at the Capitol in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo by Sean Murphy)

By SEAN MURPHY The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature convened a special session on Monday to approve new maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts, while hundreds of protesters descended on the Capitol to express their opposition to vaccine mandates.

The House and Senate met briefly for procedural votes on bills containing the maps that will be in effect for the next 10 years. Lawmakers are expected to wrap up their work by the end of the week. The new maps typically are approved during the regular session, which ends in May, but a special session was required this year because of a delay in the release of the latest U.S. Census data.

