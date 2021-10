:



After some areas received rain for the first time in some 23 days Thursday, there is another good chance of rain Friday in LeFlore County.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain. The high will be 84 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees.

The area received .02 inches of rain, the first precipitation since Sept. 23.

Thursday’s high was 88, with a low of 64.

Sunrise for Friday is 7:13 a.m. Sunset is at 7:01 p.m.

