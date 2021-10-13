Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

LeFlore County weather forecast 10-13-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 13, 2021
forecast

Mostly partly cloudy skies with another chance of thunderstorms Wednesday in LeFlore County.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s high is forecast to be 80 degrees, with a low of 64 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 79. The low was 68.

Sunrise Wednesday is 7:22 a.m. Sunset is 6:45 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 13 are a high of 76, with a low of 46.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of 91 in 1972. The record low was 27 in 1977.

On Oct. 13, 2020, the high was 79, with a low of 45.

Today in history 10-13-2021

Oct 13, 2021 Craig Hall
Calendar of events 10-13-2021

Oct 13, 2021 Craig Hall
Fall weather

Oct 12, 2021 Craig Hall

