LeFlore County weather 9-9-2021

Mostly clear skies and warm again Thursday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 91 degrees with temperatures expected to rise over the next few days. The low will be 64 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 90, with a low of 57.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m. Sunset is at 7:33 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 9 are a high of 87, with a low of 60.

Records for the date were a high of 98 in 1972. The record low was 46 in 1981.

On Sept. 9, 2020, the high was 90, with a low of 70. A total of .02 inches of rain was recorded.

All the articles on heavenerledger.com are now free. If you appreciate this, please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.