LeFlore County weather 9-8-2021

The hot temperatures are continuing Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 90 degrees, with a low of 61 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 94, with a low of 68. A total of .04 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .77 inches. Average rainfall for September is 5.30 inches.

Average temperatures for Sept. 8 are a high of 87, with a low of 60.

Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1972. The record low was 52 in 1975.

On Sept. 8, 2021, the high was 89, with a low of 72.

