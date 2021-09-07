Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

LeFlore County weather 9-7-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 7, 2021
weather

Mostly clear skies and hot again Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 96 degrees with a low of 68 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of rain for later in the day and into the night.

Monday’s high was 92, with a low of 65.

Average temperatures are a high of 87, with a low of 60.

Records for the date were a high of 99 in 1983. The record low was 45 in 1976.

On Sept. 7, 2021, the high was 89, with a low of 71.

