heavenerledger.com

Covering Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

LeFlore County weather 9-4-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 4, 2021
weather

Partly cloudy skies and hot again Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 97 degrees, with a l02 of 72 degrees. There is a chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially overnight.

Friday’s high was 96. With a low of 75. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .02 inches. Average rainfall for September is 5.30 inches.

Sunrise is 6:53 a.m. with sunset at 7:40 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 4 are a high of 88, with a low of 61.

Record high for the date was 102 in 1980. The record low was 46 in 1984.

On Sept. 4, 2021, the high was 90, with a low of 71.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Calendar of events 9-4-2021

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Heavener Obits

Obituary for Dolores Brown-Gardner

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

OU holds on for 40-35 win over Tulane

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener News

Boil order issued for Heavener

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-4-2021

Sep 4, 2021 Craig Hall