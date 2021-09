Slightly warmer temperatures Thursday with another chance of rain.

The high will be 86 degrees, with a low of 67 degrees.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain with wind gusts up to 21 mph possible.

Wednesday’s high was 83, with a low of 67.

Sunrise Thursday is 7:12 a.m. Sunset is 7:03 p.m.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.