Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

LeFlore County weather 9-29-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 29, 2021
weather



Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday in LeFlore County.

One day after setting a record-high for the date, there is a good chance of rain showers with a high of 82, and a low of 66.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain with the best shot between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s high was 93, breaking the previous high of 90. The low was 70.

Sunrise is at 7:11 a.m. Sunset is at 7:04 p.m.

By Craig Hall

