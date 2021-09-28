LeFlore County weather 9-28-2021





The early fall heat will continue one more day Tuesday as the forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a high of 93 degrees, and a low of 69 degrees.

Tuesday’s high is over 10 degrees more than the average high for the date.

A cool front is expected Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and the first rain we have had since Sept. 7.

The average temperatures for Sept. 28 are a high of 81, and a low of 53.

Records for the date were a high of 90 in 1986, making Tuesday’s high a new record if it does reach 93. The record low was 41 in 1970.

On Sept. 28, 2020, the high was 71, with a low of 49.