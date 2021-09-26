LeFlore County weather 9-26-2021

Another clear day is forecast with high temperatures back in the 90’s in LeFlore County for Sunday.

Sunday’s high will be 92 degrees, with a low of 64 degrees. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 90’s through Tuesday before a cool front arrives, bringing lower temperatures and a chance at needed rain.

Saturday’s high was 89 with a low of 56.

Sunrise Sunday is at 7:09 a.m. Sunset is at 7:08 p.m.

