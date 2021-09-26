Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

LeFlore County weather 9-26-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 26, 2021
weather

Another clear day is forecast with high temperatures back in the 90’s in LeFlore County for Sunday.

Sunday’s high will be 92 degrees, with a low of 64 degrees. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 90’s through Tuesday before a cool front arrives, bringing lower temperatures and a chance at needed rain.

Saturday’s high was 89 with a low of 56.

Sunrise Sunday is at 7:09 a.m. Sunset is at 7:08 p.m.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 9-26-2021

Sep 26, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history for 9-25-2021

Sep 25, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-25-2021

Sep 25, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Football Sports

Davis wins Pick-em contest

Sep 26, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Ledger Week 5 pick-em is ready

Sep 26, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 9-26-2021

Sep 26, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill

Sep 26, 2021 Craig Hall