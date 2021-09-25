LeFlore County weather 9-25-2021

Mostly clear skies and another nice day Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 88 degrees, with a low of 60 degrees.

Friday’s high was 85. The low was 54.

Sunrise Saturday is 7:08 a.m. Sunset is 7:20 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 25 are a high of 82, with a low of 54.

Record high for the date was 91 in 1977. The record low was 40 in 1975.

On Sept. 25, 2020, the high was 79, with a low of 61.

