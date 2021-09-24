LeFlore County weather 9-24-2021

Partly cloudy skies and moderate temperatures again Friday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 86 degrees, with a low of 58 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 83, with a low of 50.

Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m. Sunset is 7:11 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 24 are a high of 82, and a low of 54.

Records for the day were a high of 90 in 1977. The record low was 43 in 1975.

On Sept. 24, 2020, the high was 77, with a low of 61.

Support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.