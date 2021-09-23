LeFlore County weather 9-23-2021

Another nice day forecast for Thursday before temperatures beginning heating up again.

The high will be 83 degrees, with a low of 51 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 78, with a low of 47.

Sunrise is at 7:05 a.m. Sunset is at 7:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 23 are a high of 83, with a low of 55.

Records for the date were a high of 93 in 1980. The record low was 36 in 1975.

On Sept. 23, 2020, the high was 67, with a low of 60.

