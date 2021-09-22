Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

LeFlore County weather 9-22-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 22, 2021
weather

Another nice day is forecast for Wednesday after temperatures took a big drop Tuesday.

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a high of 80, and a low of 49.

Tuesday’s high was 78, with a low of 47.

Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. with sunset at 7:14 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 22 are a high of 83, with a low of 55.

Records for thr date were a high of 95 in 1980. The record low was 32 in 1983.

On Sept. 22, 2020, the high was 66, with a low of 61. A total of .78 inches of rain was recorded.

Support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Calendar of events 9-22-2021

Sep 22, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-21-2021

Sep 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-21-2021

Sep 21, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Calendar of events 9-22-2021

Sep 22, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-22-2021

Sep 22, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Poteau Board approves extra duty assignments

Sep 22, 2021 Craig Hall
News

LCHA board learns EOMC had busy August

Sep 22, 2021 Craig Hall