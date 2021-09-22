LeFlore County weather 9-22-2021

Another nice day is forecast for Wednesday after temperatures took a big drop Tuesday.
The forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a high of 80, and a low of 49.
Tuesday’s high was 78, with a low of 47.
Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. with sunset at 7:14 p.m.
Average temperatures for Sept. 22 are a high of 83, with a low of 55.
Records for thr date were a high of 95 in 1980. The record low was 32 in 1983.
On Sept. 22, 2020, the high was 66, with a low of 61. A total of .78 inches of rain was recorded.
Support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.