Much cooler temperatures with a good chance of rain Tuesday for LeFlore County.

The high is only expected to be 80 degrees with a low of 52 degrees. There is a 60 percent chance of rain.

Monday’s high was 97, with a low of 70.

Sunrise is 7:05 a.m. Sunset is 7:15 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter