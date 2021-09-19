LeFlore County weather 9-19-2021

Warm temperatures are expected to continue until a cool front arrives Tuesday.

Sunday’s high is forecast to be 93 degrees, with a low of 69 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance for much-needed rain.

Saturday’s high was 92, with a low of 69

Sunrise is 7:02 a.m. Sunset is 7:18 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 19 are a high of 84 with a low of 56.

Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1972. The record low was 33 in 1981.

On Sept. 19, 2020, the high was 77, with a low of 56.

