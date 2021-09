Another warm day forecast for LeFlore County Saturday.

The high is expected to be 90 degrees with a low of 69 degrees. There continues to be a slight chance of rain or thunderstorms.

Friday’s high was 92, with a low of 67.

Sunrise is at 7:03 a.m. Sunset is at 7:20 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 18 are a high of 84, with a low of 57.

Records for the date were a high of 98 in 1972. The record low was 32 in 1981.

On Sept. 18, 2020, the high was 80, with a low of 62.