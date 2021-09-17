LeFlore County weather 9-17-2021

Partly cloudy skies and warm again Friday for LeFlore County.
The high will be 91 degrees, with a low of 66 degrees. There is another slight chance of precipitation,
At kickoff Friday night, clear skies with a temperature of 85 degrees, dropping to 75 degrees by 10 p.m.
Thursday’s high was 91. The low was 65.
Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m. Sunset is at 7:21 p.m.
Average temperatures for Sept. 17 are a high of 85 and a low of 57.
Records for the date were a high of 96 in 1983, with a record low of 37 in 1981.
On Sept. 17, 2020, the high was 82, with a low of 64.
