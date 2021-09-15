LeFlore County weather 9-15-2021

LeFlore County will have mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain again Wednesday.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain. The high will be 89 degrees, with a low of 67 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 90, with a low of 68.

Sunrise is at 7 a.m. with sunset at 7:25 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 15 are a high of 85, and a low of 58.

Records for the date were a high of 104 in 1980. The record low was 42 in 1979,

On Sept. 15, 2020, the high was 84, with a low of 65.

