LeFlore County weather 9-15-2021

LeFlore County will have mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain again Wednesday.
There is a 20 percent chance of rain. The high will be 89 degrees, with a low of 67 degrees.
Tuesday’s high was 90, with a low of 68.
Sunrise is at 7 a.m. with sunset at 7:25 p.m.
Average temperatures for Sept. 15 are a high of 85, and a low of 58.
Records for the date were a high of 104 in 1980. The record low was 42 in 1979,
On Sept. 15, 2020, the high was 84, with a low of 65.
