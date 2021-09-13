Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

LeFlore County weather 9-13-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 13, 2021
Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday in LeFlore County. The high will be 88 degrees, with a low of 70 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain later in the evening.

Sunday’s high was 90, with a low of 65.

Sunrise is 7 a.m. Sunset is 7:27 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 13 are a high of 85, with a low of 58.

Records for the date were a high of 103 in 1980. The record low was 46 in 1975.

On Sept. 13, 2020. The high was 82, with a low of 66.

