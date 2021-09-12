LeFlore County weather 9-12-2021

LeFlore County will have clear skies and hot temperatures again Sunday.

The high will be 93 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 94, with a low of 63.

Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m. Sunset is at 7:28 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 12 are a high of 86, with a low of 59.

Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1980. The record low was 49 in 1981.

On Sept. 12, the high was 82, with a low of 68.

