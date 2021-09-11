LeFlore County weather 9-11-2021

Clear skies and hot temperatures continue Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 94 degrees with a low of 66 degrees.

Friday’s high was 93, with a low of 64.

Sunrise was 6:55 a.m. Sunset is at 7:30 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 11 are a high of 86, and a low of 59.

Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1983. The record low was a brisk 35 in 1976.

On Sept. 11, 2020, the high was 79, with a low of 62.

