LeFlore County weather 9-10-2021

The late summer heat will continue Friday and through the weekend.

Friday’s high will be 95 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 91, with a low of 62.

Sunrise is 6:58 a.m. Sunset is 7:31 p.m. Friday.

Average temperatures are a high of 86, with a low of 59.

Records for the date were a high of 99 in 1983. The record low was 46 in 1981.

On Sept. 10, 2020. The high was 72, and the low was 65. A total of 1.70 inches of rain was recorded.

All the articles on heavenerledger.com are now free. If you appreciate this, please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.