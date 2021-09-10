Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

LeFlore County weather 9-10-2021

Sep 10, 2021

The late summer heat will continue Friday and through the weekend.

Friday’s high will be 95 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 91, with a low of 62.

Sunrise is 6:58 a.m. Sunset is 7:31 p.m. Friday.

Average temperatures are a high of 86, with a low of 59.

Records for the date were a high of 99 in 1983. The record low was 46 in 1981.

On Sept. 10, 2020. The high was 72, and the low was 65. A total of 1.70 inches of rain was recorded.

