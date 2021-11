Clear skies again Saturday in LeFlore County with warmer temperatures.

Saturday’s high will be 65 degrees with a low of 36 degrees.

Friday’s high was 60. The low was 32, the first freeze of the fall.

Sunrise is 7:44 a.m. Sunset is 6:19 p.m.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning so clocks will need to be set back an hour.

