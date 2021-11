A nice day forecast for Friday and the final regular-season football games of the year Friday night.

We will have mostly clear skies along with a high of 60 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees.

A freeze warning is in effect through Friday at 9 a.m.

Temperatures will be 49 at kickoff with temperatures dropping to 40 at 10 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 59. The low was 35.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.