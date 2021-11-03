LeFlore County weather 11-3-2021

Wednesday will have the coolest day of fall for 2021, according to the forecast from weather.com.

The rain will end in the morning with frigid temperatures dropping to 32 degrees forecast for Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high was 50, with a low of 42. A total of .15 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .17 inches. Average rainfall for November is 3.00 inches.

Sunrise is 7:46 a.m. for Wednesday. Sunset is 6:22 p.m.

