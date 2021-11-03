Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

LeFlore County weather 11-3-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 3, 2021

Wednesday will have the coolest day of fall for 2021, according to the forecast from weather.com.

The rain will end in the morning with frigid temperatures dropping to 32 degrees forecast for Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high was 50, with a low of 42. A total of .15 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .17 inches. Average rainfall for November is 3.00 inches.

Sunrise is 7:46 a.m. for Wednesday. Sunset is 6:22 p.m.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history for 11-3-2021

Nov 3, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

FNB donates to Love Fostering Hope

Nov 3, 2021 Craig Hall
Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 11-3-2021

Nov 3, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Today in history for 11-3-2021

Nov 3, 2021 Craig Hall
Baseball Sports

Braves rout Astros to win crown

Nov 3, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

3 teams chasing Sooners in Big 12

Nov 3, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

FNB donates to Love Fostering Hope

Nov 3, 2021 Craig Hall